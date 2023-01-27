A-C Valley 78, Venango Catholic 45
Jay Clover dropped in a game-high 27 points as Allegheny-Clarion Valley ended a five-game losing streak with a 78-45 win over homestanding Venango Catholic in non-conference play.
The Falcons, who improved to 7-10 overall, took an early 21-14 lead and extended it to 42-30 at halftime and 64-37 after three frames.
Brody Dittman and Alex Preston added 13 points apiece for the Falcons while Ian Runyan added nine points.
James Henry drained a trio of three-pointers to lead the Vikings with 17 points and six rebounds while Logan Suttle pumped in 13 points to go with six boards and three steals. Niko Blauser contributed 11 points and six caroms while Konnor Beichner added seven rebounds and three points.
Venango Catholic will host Crawford Christian Academy on Monday.