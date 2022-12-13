Grove City 53, Oil City 39
Brett Loughry led three players in double figures with 15 points and Grove City held homestanding Oil City to single digits in three of the four quarters en route to a 53-39 victory in non-region play at the House of Hustle.
The Eagles jumped out to a 12-6 advantage after one quarter and increased it to 23-13 at halftime. The Oilers caught fire in the third with 18 points, but the Eagles topped it with 19 and finished off the win with an 11-8 edge in the final stanza.
Nathan Greer followed with 12 points for the Eagles while Landon Ferguson chipped in with 10 points.
Can VanWormer drained three shots from beyond the arc to lead the Oilers (3-2) with 14 points while Ethen Knox had eight points and Jake Hornbeck and Sayyid Donald each added six points.
Oil City will travel to Meadville on Friday.
Union 79, Forest Area 13
TIONESTA -- Union's Skyler Roxbury poured in 19 points and all 12 Golden Knights reached the scoring column in a 79-13 road win over Forest Area in KSAC action.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Knights led 21-0 after one period, 40-2 at the half and 68-7 through three quarters.
Payton Johnston added 10 points for Union while Christian Salizzoni, Trent Fleming and Owen Bish scored nine points apiece.
Jacob Healy topped the Fires with seven points.
Forest Area will return to action Thursday at Clarion while Union will host A-C Valley on Friday.
CLA 63, VC 45
Daniel Sorensen bucketed 18 points as Christian Life Academy recorded a 63-45 win over visiting Venango Catholic in non-conference play.
The Eagles took control of the game early as they led 20-2 after one period of play before the teams played to a 43-43 tie the rest of the way.
Joshua Mourachian followed with 17 points for the Eagles while Dale Swoger and George Baker each added 10 points.
James Henry led the Vikings with a game-high 28 points.
GIRLS
Moniteau 51, Cranberry 9
WEST SUNBURY -- Catherine Kelly, Allie Pry and Kendall Sankey all scored in double figures as Moniteau rolled to a 51-9 home win over Cranberry in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors jumped out to a 15-0 lead after one period and never looked back. Moniteau increased its lead to 26-6 at halftime and to 43-6 through three quarters.
Kelly led the Warriors with 11 points while Allie Pry and Sankey had 10 points apiece. Davina Pry pulled down 10 rebounds and Abbey Jewart handed out six assists.
Freshman Jadyn Shumaker scored six of the Berries' nine points.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday as Cranberry will host Keystone while Moniteau will travel to New Bethlehem for a showdown against Redbank Valley.