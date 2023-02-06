Union 36, Forest Area 30
MARIENVILLE -- Union's Cheyenne Dowling poured in a game-high 14 points as the Golden Damsels pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 36-30 road win over Forest Area in KSAC action.
Coach Josh Meeker's Damsels (5-15) led 8-6 after one period before the Fires bounced back to take a 20-16 lead at the half. Union won the third quarter, 8-4, to even the score at 24-all, then took the final stanza, 12-6, behind five free throws from Hailey Theuret.
Katie Gezik added eight points for Union.
Freshman Kaylie Rooke recorded a double-double for coach Luke Alex's Fires (6-14), finishing with 10 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. Amber Guzzi and Jayden Colvin added six points apiece.
Maplewood 57, Rocky Grove 12
GUYS MILLS -- Sadie Thomas bucketed 16 points to lead homestanding Maplewood to a Region 2 victory over Rocky Grove, 57-12.
The Tigers stormed out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to the final tally.
Madison Eimer also reached double figures in the scoring column for Maplewood with 11 points while Maggie Means added eight points, Rhaelynn Koelle seven points, Madison Vergona six points and Madison O'Hara five points.
Rae Montgomery and Emily Rice paced Rocky Grove (0-19, 0-10, R2) with four points apiece. Grace Reyburn and Jalynne Konetsky added a field goal each.
The Orioles will host Forest Area on Wednesday.