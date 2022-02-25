DUKE CENTER -- Union's hopes at a District 9 Class 1A title came to an end with a 52-22 loss on the road to Otto-Eldred in a girls quarterfinal contest.
The No. 3 Terrors took control of the game early on, grabbing a 16-5 advantage before pushing that all the way out to 26-9 by halftime and 44-16 through the end of the third.
Keira Croyle paced the sixth-seeded Golden Damsels (14-8) with nine points with nobody else finishing with more than three in the loss.
Anna Merry and Katie Sheele bucketed 15 apiece to lead the Terrors, who now sit at 21-2 heading into the semis, while Bri Heller added 15 points.