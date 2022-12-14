North Clarion 57, A-C Valley 23
FRILLS CORNERS -- Emma McFarland led a balanced offense with 11 points as North Clarion remained unbeaten with a 57-23 win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Terry Dreihaup's She-Wolves (6-0) held leads of 15-2 after one quarter, 23-8 at halftime and 43-17 after three frames.
Maria Bauer followed with nine points as 11 different players registered in the scorebook for the She-Wolves. Lily Homan chipped in with seven points while Kyler Freeman and Lauren Lutz each added six points.
Mackenzie Parks led the Falcons with eight points while also pulling down five rebounds, Maddy Dehart contributed five points and seven boards and Ava Snyder added four points and five assists.
A-C Valley will host Union on Friday while North Clarion will travel to Union on Monday.
Keystone 40, C-L 28
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser posted a double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds as Keystone recorded a 40-28 decision over visiting Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC meeting.
The game was low scoring in the first half with the Panthers sporting a 14-6 lead at the intermission. The third quarter provided some breathing room for Keystone as Bowser netted eight of her points in a 13-7 edge in the period. Bowser added eight more points in the fourth as the Panthers held on after a 15-point frame from the Lions.
Jill Winters and Emma Gruber each added six points for Keystone.
Jenna Dunn led the Lions with 11 points and Alex Leadbetter provided five points.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday as Keystone will visit Cranberry and C-L will travel to Karns City.
Union 36, Forest Area 23
RIMERSBURG -- Cheyenne Dowling popped in 11 points and Union rode a big third quarter to pull out a 36-23 home win over Forest Area in a KSAC contest.
Coach Josh Meeker's Golden Damsels led 9-6 after one period and 15-12 at halftime before breaking the game open with a 15-6 explosion in the third quarter to go up, 30-18.
Ava Strauser added eight points for the Damsels.
Kaylie Rooke had another stellar all-around game for coach Luke Alex's Fires as she finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks. Amber Guzzi collected five points and seven rebounds and Jayden Colvin scored seven points.
Both teams will return to action on Friday as Forest Area will host Clarion while Union will play at A-C Valley.