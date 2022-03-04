CLASS 1A
Johnsonburg 48, Union 47
JOHNSONBURG -- Jake Lobaugh buried three shots from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points as Johnsonburg held off a late rally by Union to secure a 48-47 win on Wednesday night and advance to the finals of the District 9 Class 1A boys basketball consolation bracket.
The Rams trailed 5-4 after the first quarter, but they took control of the game with a 17-11 advantage in the second period and a 17-15 edge in the third. The Golden Knights, however, put the outcome in doubt as they fought back with a 16-10 surge in the fourth, but it wasn't quite enough to overcome the early deficit.
Isaiah Jackson also scored in double figures for the Rams with 13 points while Luke Zimmerman chipped in with eight points.
Caden Rainey netted 16 points to lead the Knights, who closed the season at 12-10, while Zander Laughlin contributed 10 points and Skyler Roxbury added nine points.
Johnsonburg will host Clarion at noon on Saturday for the fifth and final PIAA playoff spot.