HADLEY -- Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.
Coach Gus Simpson's Lions (5-5) led by a point, 12-11, after one period before breaking the game open in the middle periods with some outstanding defense. C-L won the second frame, 15-0, to stretch its lead to 27-11 at the break and followed that up with a 10-2 blitz in the third quarter, making it 37-13 heading into the final stanza.
Wiant finished with nine points and nine rebounds for the Lions while Lexi Coull, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the way with 15 points. Alex Leadbetter, who also pumped in nine points, earned the Hustle Award.
Gracie Oakes and Adryanna Epps scored 11 points apiece to account for all the scoring for Crawford Christian Academy.
Clarion-Limestone will return to the hardwood on Wednesday at A-C Valley.