Jenn and Jamie Blum combined to score 11 of their 20 combined points in the third quarter to fuel a 13-5 surge as Franklin rallied for a 42-38 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night in non-region girls basketball action at the Castle.
Coach Ryan Justice's Knights (2-1 overall) trailed 10-6 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime, but Jenn Blum netted six points in the third and Jamie Blum added five points to help Franklin go up 34-31 heading to the fourth period.
In the final stanza, the Knights put the finishing touches on the come-from-behind win with an 8-7 edge as Estella Adams buried two of her three shots from beyond the arc while Kirsten Hicks buried a pair of free throws.
Jenn Blum led the team with 12 points and six steals, Adams finished with nine points, Jamie Blum had eight points and six steals while Katie Boal added six points and five blocks.
Franklin will host Grove City on Thursday.
Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23
Despite making a furious fourth-quarter comeback, Rocky Grove wound up just short in a 25-23 loss to Commodore Perry in a non-region matchup at the Nest.
Coach Brad Clayton's Orioles (0-3) trailed 7-2 after one period, 12-5 at the half and 18-10 through three quarters before rallying in the final stanza, outscoring the Panthers, 13-7, but coming up two points short.
RaeLynn Montgomery pumped in eight points to pace the Orioles while Emily Rice added seven and Faith Copley had six.
Melissa Streets popped in a game-high 11 points for Commodore Perry.
Rocky Grove will return to action on Friday at Jamestown.
Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Mylee Harmon poured in 25 points to lead homestanding Redbank Valley to a 76-3 rout over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School matchup.
Harmon lit up the scoreboard early and often, posting 14 points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 27-1 lead after one quarter. That margin was extended to 56-1 by the half before the benches were emptied in the second half.
Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick added 12 points apiece in the victory for Redbank, which improves to 3-0 on the season. Adyson Bond drained 11 points also while Quinn White dropped in eight points.
Jadyn Shumaker netted two points for the Berries (1-2).
The Bulldogs won the junior varsity contest also, 50-12.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday with Cranberry hosting Karns City and Redbank travelling to Clarion-Limestone.
North Clarion 40, Clarion 27
FRILLS CORNERS -- North Clarion used a balanced offensive attack to improve to 3-0 on the season with a 40-27 victory over visiting Clarion.
The She-Wolves took control early, gaining leads of 10-1 after one quarter, 27-5 at the half and 38-10 through the third before the Bobcats closed the gap by winning the fourth 17-2.
Lauren Lutz led North Clarion with eight points while Lily Homan and Maria Bauer added seven points apiece. Akeela Greenawalt chipped in with five points and Ainsley Hartle and Brooke Steinman four each.
Gia Babington paced Clarion with eight points, Taylor Alston added seven and Sophie Babington six.
The She-Wolves will square off against Forest Area on Thursday.
Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24
FOXBURG -- Kaylie Rooke dropped in a game-high 21 points as Forest Area improved to 3-0 on the season with a 37-24 win over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play.
The game was close for most of the way as the Fires led 13-11 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime before a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter extended the advantage to 29-21. Forest then closed the game with an 8-3 run.
Rooke also contributed seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Fires while Amber Guzzi chipped in with seven points, five boards and four steals.
Mackenzie Parks led the Falcons with 10 points and seven rebounds, Maddy Dehart collected nine points,10 boards and four steals, Keira McVay had five points and Ava Snyder added four steals.
A-C Valley will host Cranberry on Monday.
Moniteau 47, C-L 15
WEST SUNBURY -- Led by Catherine Kelly's game-high 18 points and Kendall Sankey's 15 rebounds, Moniteau jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in rolling to a 47-15 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone in KSAC action.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors led 19-3 after one period, 23-5 at halftime and 39-15 after three quarters.
Davina Pry tossed in 10 points for Moniteau while Alyssa Wiant scored 11 points to pace coach Gus Simpson's Lions.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday as Moniteau will travel to Keystone while Clarion-Limestone will host Redbank Valley.
Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37
STONEBORO -- Harbor Creek's Brooke Pryzbylski led the spirited fourth-quarter rally as the Huskies pulled away for a 45-37 road win over Lakeview in a non-region contest.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors (1-2) trailed 11-10 after one period, but rebounded to take a 23-20 halftime lead, only to see Harbor Creek knot the score at 34-34 after three quarters. The Huskies used an 11-3 blitz in the final stanza to record the victory.
Pryzbylski scored a game-high 16 points while teammate Samantha Zank added 10 points and Elise Benim had nine.
Emma Marsteller topped the Sailors with 10 points, Kyndra Seddon added nine points and six rebounds while Kelsey Seddon had six points and seven rebounds.
Lakeview will play Thursday at Hickory.