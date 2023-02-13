Youngsville 48, Rocky Grove 20
YOUNGSVILLE -- Riley Robinault bucketed a game-high 16 points as Youngsville rolled to a 48-20 win over visiting Rocky Grove in Region 2 play.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the opening stanza and never looked back as they also sported advantages of 22-7 at halftime and 36-17 after three periods.
Zaylee Cressley also scored in double figures for the Eagles with 12 points.
Rae Montgomery led the Orioles (0-21 overall, 0-11 R 2) with 11 points.
Rocky Grove will close out its season on Thursday at home against Union City.
Lakeview 58, Jamestown 18
STONEBORO -- Emma Marsteller, Kyndra Seddon and Kelsey Seddon combined for 36 points as Lakeview rolled past visiting Jamestown, 58-18 in Region 1 action.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors (15-6 overall, 10-3 R1) led 14-7 after one period before breaking the game open with a 23-3 blitz in the second quarter. Lakeview added to its lead with a 14-0 advantage in the third period.
Marsteller led the way with 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists while Kyndra Seddon had 11 points and Kelsey Seddon had 10. Leigha Marsteller chipped in with five points, eight rebounds and six steals off the bench while Cordelia Williams pulled down five rebounds.
Alayna Cadman scored 14 of the Muskies' 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Lakeview will return to action on Thursday at home against Commodore Perry.