DISTRICT 10 GIRLS
Kennedy Catholic 61, Lakeview 29
SHARON -- Layke Fields led the balanced offensive attack with a game-high 17 points as Kennedy Catholic powered its way to the District 10 Class 2A championship game with a 61-29 win over Lakeview in a semifinal matchup at Sharon High School.
The Golden Eagles, now 20-4 on the season, defeated the Sailors for the third time this season and will now take on (either Maplewood-Cambridge Springs) for the title on Saturday. Lakeview and (either Maplewood-Cambridge Springs) will square off in the consolation bracket. Both games will be at a site and time to be announced.
Kennedy Catholic led 16-8 after one period, 33-14 at the half and 47-23 through three quarters.
Isabella Bianco added 14 points, Monique Vincent had 10 and Bella Magestro nine for the winners.
Kelsey Seddon popped in 11 points for coach Gary Burke's Sailors (17-7) while Jordan Olson had five rebounds and Alaina Peltonen had four assists.