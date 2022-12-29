GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW CASTLE -- A rough third quarter proved to be the difference for Grove City as the Eagles dropped a 41-34 decision to Hopewell in the pre-determined Laurel Christmas tournament.
Grove City held a 7-5 lead after one quarter and a 15-13 edge at the break, but Hopewell came out of the half and won the third frame 16-9 en route to the seven-point decision.
Piper Como knocked down a trio of treys on her way to a team-high 11 points for the Eagles, while Delaney Callahan added nine points and Karis Perample eight points. Izzie Gamble chipped in five points.
Lauryn Speicher led all scorers with 15 for Hopewell.