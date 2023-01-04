Cranberry 37, Forest 26
TIONESTA -- Kendell Findlay pumped in a career-high 18 points as Cranberry used a dominant first quarter to come away with a 37-26 road win over Forest Area in KSAC play.
Coach Carrie Melat's Berries raced out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter before the two teams each scored 19 points the rest of the way.
Mariah Wessell chipped in with nine points for the Berries.
Amber Guzzi and Kaylie Rooke had 10 points apiece to lead the Fires. Rooke also contributed eight rebounds, five steals and five blocks while Guzzi also added seven boards and five steals.
Both teams will return to action on Friday as Cranberry will host A-C Valley while Forest Area will visit Redbank Valley.
C-L 50, A-C Valley 21
FOXBURG -- Clarion-Limestone's Alex Leadbetter poured in a game-high 16 points as the Lions overcame a slow start to defeat homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 50-21 in KSAC action.
Coach Gus Simpson's Lions (6-5) trailed 8-6 after one period before exploding for 23 points in the second quarter to take a 29-13 lead into halftime. C-L went on to win the third stanza, 13-4, and closed it out with an 8-4 edge in the final frame.
Katera Sebastian-Sims added 11 points for the Lions and Jenna Dunn had nine.
Mackenzie Parks paced the Falcons with 11 points, eight rebounds while Keira McVay added seven points, five steals and three assists.
Both teams will return to action on Friday as Clarion-Limestone will host North Clarion while A-C Valley will travel to Cranberry.
Moniteau 51, Union 15
RIMERSBURG -- Catherine Kelly drained three shots from beyond the arc to score a game-high 17 points as Moniteau posted a 51-15 decision over homestanding Union in a KSAC meeting.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back as also sported leads of 26-8 at halftime and 41-11 after three frames.
Davina Pry followed with nine points, 13 rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, Allie Pry had eight points while Kendall Sankey added six points, 10 boards and three assists.
Hailey Theuret led the Golden Damsels with eight points and Gracie Gallagher added six points.
Both teams will play again on Friday as Moniteau will host Clarion while Union will visit Keystone.