VC 49, Grove City Christian 42
James Henry posted a double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead Venango Catholic to a 49-42 win over visiting Grove City Christian Academy in non-conference play at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
The Vikings trailed 16-11 after the opening period, but they rallied behind a 10-4 edge in the second frame and a 19-9 edge in the third.
Henry also added three assists and thee steals for the Vikings while Kyle Beichner had 10 points and nine boards, Christian Kluck had 10 points and Owen Campbell added four points and nine caroms.
Williams Cooper led Grove City Christian with 20 points.
Venango Catholic will travel to Christian Life Academy today for a 6 p.m. start.
GIRLS
Franklin 51, Titusville 9
TITUSVILLE -- Estella Adams collected a game-high 16 points to go along with six steals and five rebounds as Franklin improved to 4-2 on the season following a 51-9 rout of Titusville in non-region play.
Coach Ryan Justice's Knights jumped out to a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased their advantage to 33-4 at halftime and 42-9 after three stanzas.
Jenn Blum followed with 11 points and five steals for the Knights, Katie Boal contributed eight points, eight boards and four blocks, Halle Curry cropped in seven points, Jamie Blum had five points and five steals while Kirsten Hicks added six caroms.
Franklin will host Erie High on Thursday.
Cranberry 42, A-C Valley 11
FOXBURG -- Cranberry freshman Jadyn Shumaker popped in a career-high 12 points and also added six rebounds and five steals as the Berries raced past homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 42-11 in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Carrie Melat's Berries (2-3) led 8-2 after one period and 15-3 at the half before breaking the game open with a 21-2 blitz in the third quarter.
Elena Garland also scored a career-high nine points for the Berries while Kendell Findlay added eight points and five steals and Mariah Wessell had six points and five steals.
Maddy Dehart led the Falcons with seven points.
Cranberry will play again today at Moniteau while A-C Valley will travel to take on North Clarion on Wednesday.
Brockway 34, Forest Area 27
MARIENVILLE -- Madelyn Schmader dropped in a dozen points to help power Brockway to a 34-27 road win over Forest Area in a non-conference contest.
The Rovers held leads of 8-4 after one period, 22-17 at the half and 31-19 through three quarters before the Fires made it interesting with an 8-3 edge in the final stanza.
Sophia Schmader and Rheanna Spinda added eight points apiece for Brockway.
Kaylie Rooke paced the Fires with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots and Amber Guzzi chipped in with seven points and five caroms.
Forest Area will return to action on Wednesday at Union.