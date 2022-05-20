Oil City's Koen Bearer fired a three-hit shutout, Will McMahon smacked three singles and Conner Lockhart blasted a two-run home run on Friday as Oil City stunned visiting Wilmington, 12-0 in a five-inning non-region baseball matchup.
Bearer did not allow a walk and struck out six as coach Steve Pikna's Oilers improved to 5-14 on the season. The playoff-bound Greyhounds dropped to 15-5.
Lockhart got the Oilers going with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning off Tyler Mikulin and they added two more in the third on a two-run single by Lincoln Kauffman.
Oil City then put the game on ice with an eight-run fourth that featured a two-run double by Charlie Motter, a two-run single by McMahon, a run-scoring double from Connor Highfield and an RBI single by Jacob Teeter.
Oil City will wrap up its season on Monday at Warren.