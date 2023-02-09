PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Cranberry went on the road Thursday and made short work of Punxsutawney, claiming eight of the 11 contested matches en route to a 50-18 victory in District 9 wrestling action.
The Chucks struck first when Jordan Rutan decked Elijah Brosius at 121 pounds to take the early 6-0 lead, but the Berries (7-2) promptly ripped off five straight victories to take control of the match and never look back.
Brandon Murray ignited the spark with 3:03 pin of Nick Motter at 127 before Connor Reszkowski won by forfeit at 129, Dane Wenner dropped David Kunselman in just 47 seconds at 130, Danny DeLong cruised to a 14-5 decision over Brett Dean at 145 and Devyn Fleeger capped the run with a 3:09 decking of Brice Rowan at 152.
Punxsy responded by winning three straight of their own with Joel Miller pinning Jack Nuhfer at 160, Grant Miller dropping Jaden Smalley at 172 and Landon Martz notching a forfeit at 189.
The Berries, though, closed out the match with four more consecutive wins. Brayden McFetridge needed just 29 seconds to take care of Austin Fisher at 215, Henry Milford decked Aiden Shaffer in 56 seconds at 285 and Dalton Wenner made it three pins in a row with a 26-second decking of Hunter Dobson at 107.
Alex McLaughlin closed out the victory with the match of the night, pulling out a 14-12 decision in overtime against Dysen Gould at 114.
The Berries will be at Franklin on Monday.