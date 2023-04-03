FRILLS CORNERS -- Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls improved to 2-0 with an 89-60 verdict over the She-Wolves.
Burford finished first in the 110 hurdles, 100 dash and the triple jump while he also teamed with Isaac Lerch, Noah Naser and Dawson Hotchkiss to take first in the 400 relay. McFarland had solo wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs while he also joined with Jonas Wilshire, Jackson Nicewonger and Dane Sliker to win the 3,200 relay.
Lerch (long jump), Naser (shot put) and Hotchkiss (200) were double winners for the Wolves while Owen Shaffer added a victory in the high jump.
Kaleb Heath was a double winner for the Berries as he won the 400 and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay along with Connor Miller, Ethan Kapp and Mariner Perry. Ethan Merryman (300 hurdles), Henry Milford (discus), Kevin Pearsall (javelin) and Scott Finch (pole vault) posted single wins.
In the girls meet, Russell finished first in the 200 as well as the long and triple jumps while she also teamed with Paige Micco, Kenzie Snyder and Eliana Wry to win the 400 relay. Wry was a triple winner with firsts in the 100 and 300 hurdles while Kayla Hanna (1,600), Kelsey Hanna (3,200), Brooke Hart (high jump) and Mallory McMasters (pole vault) were single winners for the Berries.
Nicole Fair was a triple winner for the She-Wolves as she claimed the 400 and 200 and also ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay along with Sophie Babington, Gia Babington and Kaitlyn Guth. Gia Babington was also a triple winner as she won the 800 and teamed with Sophie Babington, Guth and Anna O'Toole to win the 3,200 relay. Addison Siegel was a double winner with firsts in the shot put and discus while Taylor Sherbine added a win in the javelin.