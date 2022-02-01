Despite falling behind 24-0 at home to Franklin on Tuesday night, Cranberry's wrestling team won the remaining seven bouts to claim a 39-24 victory over the Knights at the Berry Dome.
Coach Dustin Wenner's Berries improved to 6-3 on the season.
Logan Gavin got the Knights rolling as he pinned Jaden Smalley in 1:35 of their opening bout at 145 pounds. Cael Ziegler followed with a forfeit win at 152 and Jonah Heckathorne made it 18-0 after he decked Devyn Fleeger in 3:43 at 160. Franklin's final points came as Hunter Marsteller also won by forfeit at 172.
Following a no bout at 189, the Berries mounted their comeback and Brayden McFetridge started it with a pin of Kadin Karns in 1:17 at 215 pounds. Walker Willey cut Franklin's lead in half at 24-12 as he flattened Kanyon Crawford in 3:42 at 285.
After another no bout at 106, Mike Stanley picked up a forfeit at 113 and Elijah Brosius knotted the team score at 24-24 as he pinned Dallas Ross in 2:48 at 120.
Conner Reszkowski gave Cranberry the lead for good by pinning Crue Etzel in 4:10 at 126, Danny DeLong made it 33-24 with an 8-2 decision over Trevor Hamilton at 132 and Dane Wenner won by forfeit at 138 to close out the match.
"Danny DeLong and Trevor Hamilton had a really good match and it pitted two evely matched kids," coach Wenner said. "It was tight for most of the first two periods before Danny got a late reversal, then got an escape and takedown in the third period to pull it out."
Franklin will wrestle at Cochranton on Thursday while Cranberry will host Punxsutawney in its home finale on Friday.