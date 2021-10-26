Cranberry senior Maria Anderson enjoyed a stellar night on Tuesday in leading the streaking Berries to a 25-19, 25-7, 27-25 victory over Northern Potter in a District 9 Class 1A opening-round girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
Anderson, who had kills on the final two points of the match, led the way for coach Jennifer Stover's Berries with 14 kills, 10 points, three digs and two aces. The team's other senior, Olivia Plummer, chipped in with five points and two digs.
Cranberry, which extended its win streak to 11, trailed 6-0 in the first set when Stover called a timeout. The Berries responded with 11 consecutive points and never trailed again.
Ashlynn Collins racked up 27 assists and nine points for the Berries, Brooke Hart had 16 points, nine kills, three aces, two digs and a block, Ayanna Ferringer added 12 kills, two digs and a block, Mackenzie Karnes collected seven digs, three blocks and two kills while Lillie Kaputa notched 10 points and two aces.
Cranberry, the #6 seed, advanced to Thursday's quarterfinals and will travel to face third-seeded Oswayo Valley at 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Springs 3, Rocky Grove 1
MEADVILLE -- Rocky Grove's Courtney Clark stuffed the stat sheet with 26 assists, 13 points, four aces, six kills and six blocks, but one of the best seasons in the Orioles' recent history came to a close following a 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 loss to Cambridge Springs in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
Several other Orioles sparkled in the setback as Abby Williams added 14 points, 14 digs, seven kills and four aces, Devin Rhoads had 14 points, 14 digs and two aces, Rilee Reed contributed 12 points, five kills and four digs, Paige Cresswell had a team-high 16 points with seven digs and three aces and Sarah Plumer cashed in 11 points with four blocks and three kills.
Abby Cable also chipped in with three blocks and two kills while Janea Harris had a kill and a block.
Coach Mike Stevenson's Orioles, the #5 seed, finished the season with a 12-5 overall record and a 10-2 mark in Region 1.
Cambridge Springs, the fourth seed, will move on to the semifinals and will face top-seeded Cochranton at a date, site and time to be announced.
Otto-Eldred 3, A-C Valley 1
DUKE CENTER -- Meah Ielase piled up 16 kills and 22 digs, but it wasn't enough as Allegheny-Clarion Valley fell in four sets to homestanding Otto-Eldred, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 in a District 9 Class 1A opening-round playoff match.
Jenna Stefanacci added 28 assists and 16 digs for coach Mike Meals' Falcons, the # 9 seed who finished the season at 9-7. Lexi Ruckdeschel chipped in with 13 points and four kills, Mackenzie Parks had 18 digs while Paige klingler and Baylee Blauser had six kills apiece.
Otto-Eldred, the eighth seed, will travel to face to-seeded Clarion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.