Two-thirds of the way through the 2023 softball season, the Cranberry Berries were like a bobber being tossed about in a raging sea -- in fact, they were the epitome of up-and-down, sporting a 7-7 record deep into the regular-season schedule.
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
CLASSIC CARS: Man decides to swap 1949 Ford for 1970 Chevelle muscle car
-
OC man has planned quite an auction at his iconic business
-
CLASSIC CARS: Family photograph is inspiration for purchase of 1941 Buick Super
-
One dead in bicycle accident
-
Nifty at 90: Seneca man has served his community and country
-
Stahl stepping away after leaving strong mark as OC principal
-
Melat gets call to the Hall
-
Kane woman who threatened Pelosi during Capitol riot gets prison term
-
2 men facing burglary, trespass charges
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 30