Thanks to a ninth-place finish from Mariner Perry, Cranberry's boys cross country team was able to squeeze out a 28-29 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
In an odd twist, the final outcome was decided by Perry, who actually was Cranberry's sixth runner to cross the finish line. But, because of displacement in the sport, he kept C-L's fourth and fifth finishers (Colton Keihl and Nate Standfest) at 10th and 11th, rather than ninth and 10th. Had Perry finished behind those two, the Lions would have won the meet, 27-28.
Coach Keith Siverling's Berries (3-1) also had a strong pack behind C-L's top two finishers, Logan Lutz and Ty Rankin. Cranberry went 3-4-6-7-8, led by Ben Seybert and followed by Caleb Heath, Noel Bunyak, Isaiah Miller and Thatcher Matassa, not to mention Perry's ninth-place effort.
Lutz won the race in 18:43, four seconds ahead of Rankin. C-L's other placer was Jack Craig in fifth place.
Cranberry's Karleigh Shaffer won the varsity girls race in 21:30, but C-L only had four runners compete so no team score was recorded.
Also placing for the Berries were Jordan Montgomery (fifth), Zofia Earp (sixth), Annabella Sharrar (eighth) and Abagail Murray (ninth).
C-L's four runners were Adisen Jackson (second), Clara Coulson (third), Olivia Radaker (fourth) and Madison Aaron (seventh).
Cranberry's Cooper Matassa and Darien Wenner won the junior high boys and girls races.
Cranberry will next compete on Wednesday at Clarion.
Bobcats claw Warriors
WEST SUNBURY -- Hayden Weber led a 1-2-3 finish for the Clarion boys cross country team as the Bobcats posted a 17-44 win over homestanding Moniteau in a KSAC meet. There was no team scoring in the girls meet as the two teams combined only had five runners.
Weber crossed the finish line with a time of 19:52 while Jonas Wilshire was second and Josh Turner was third for the Bobcats. The rest of the scoring runners included Caleb Turner in fifth place and Nathan Frederick in sixth.
Allen Matz was the top runner for the Warriors in fourth place while the rest of the top five consisted of Chris Ralston (seventh), Connor Alfreno (10th), Seth Heist (11th) and Devin Brewster (12th).
Moniteau's Jenna Zendron won the varsity girls race while Cecylia Bowser was the only runner for Clarion as she finished in fourth place.
Booher, Whitcomb claim wins
KNOX -- Karns City's Griffin Booher and Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union's Drew Whitcomb won the varsity boy and girls races as the two teams competed against homestanding Keystone in a KSAC tri-meet.
No team scoring was held in either the boys or girls meets as the host Panthers were the only team to have enough runners to qualify for team points.
Booher took first in the boys race with a time of 19:28 while Whitcomb topped the field in the girls race with an effort of 26:19.
Jonathan Hansford led the Keystone boys with a third-place finish while Tyler Pheiff (fifth), Drew Crompton (sixth), Drew Custer (seventh) and Caden Buzard (ninth) rounded out the team's top five performers.
Emily Parks was the lead runner for the Keystone girls in third place while the rest of the top five included Samantha Heller (fourth), Cailyn Heilman (fifth), Noelle Booth (sixth) and Amanda Reyes (ninth).
BOYS SOCCER
Titusville 5, Oil City 0
TITUSVILLE -- Anton Morrison-Sanchez netted a pair of goals as Titusville blanked visiting Oil City by a 5-0 score in a Region 4 match.
Nolan Ruot and Aiden Stover also found the back of the net for the Rockets, while they also benefitted from an own goal.
Spencer Greene and Ryan Shevock shared netminding duties for the Oilers (1-9) with Greene making six saves and Shevock stopping nine shots.
"Titusville came out ready to play tonight and we came out slow and got down 2-0 early," Oil City coach Tim Swartzfager said. "We were in it the first 10 minutes of the second half by getting pressure, but unfortunately, we lost our shape and fell apart. Although a game I would've liked to have won, I am proud of the way our boys continue to get better."
Oil City will travel to Eisenhower on Saturday for an 11 a.m. match.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Conneaut 3, Clarion 0
LINESVILLE -- Despite getting 13 kills and seven digs from Aryana Girvan, Clarion dropped a 30-28, 25-19, 25-16 decision to homestanding Conneaut Area in a non-conference meeting.
Sophie Babington led the Bobcats in points with 11, Grace Ochs contributed 25 assists and four points, Hadlee Campbell posted nine digs and seven kills, Bri Pierce had 13 digs while Marley Kline added four kills.
The Bobcats did, however, rally to win the junior varsity match by scores of 22-25, 26-24, 15-10. Rhionnon Copenhaver led the way with seven points, 18 assists and 15 digs while Anna O'Toole added seven points, nine kills and six digs.