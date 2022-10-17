Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.