PIAA GOLF
STATE COLLEGE -- After one day of play at the PIAA Class 2A golf championships, Moniteau's Jacob Felsing is the top area boys performer while Clarion's McKayla Kerle leads the local girls contingent.
Held at Penn State University's Blue Course, Felsing is currently tied for 37th with a 9-over-par 81 after recording a pair of birdies on the day while also suffering four bogeys, two doubles and one triple.
Sitting one stroke back of Felsing and tied for 41st is Clarion's Kameron Kerle, who fired a 10-over 82. He also notched a pair of birdies while hitting eight bogeys and two doubles. Devon Lauer (T-56, 13-over 85) and Lucas Mitrosky (T-71, 23-over 95) are also representing the Bobcats at the state tournament.
Cranberry's Cayden Baker finished the first day with a 19-over 91, placing him 69th, while Felsing was joined by Moniteau teammate Dawson Wallace (70th, 21-over 93).
Union City's Josh James leads the tournament with a 3-under 69, making him one of just five golfers in the red. If he can hang on for the victory, he would join Franklin's Barrett Melvin as District 10's only two-time state tournament winners. Melvin took home his titles in 1935 and 1936.
On the girls side, McKayla Kerle is currently tied for 20th with an 18-over-par 90 after recording seven bogeys, four doubles and one triple.
Karns City's Chloe Fritch is also in competition, logging a 28-over 100, putting her in 32nd place.
Warrior Run's Hannah Rabb is the only girl in the red, leading the tourney with a 2-under 70.
The tournament will conclude today at the Penn State University White Course with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Forest Area 2, Brockway 1
TIONESTA -- Emalie Best scored a goal in each half as Forest Area pulled out a 2-1 victory at home over Brockway in an Upper Allegheny Valley League South matchup.
The visiting Rovers struck early, getting a goal in the first minute from Amanda Decker. However, Fires' goalie Emma McFarland shut out the Rovers from there, finishing with 16 saves.
Best evened the match in the 36th minute on a penalty kick, then with 25 minutes left in the second half, Best took a pass from Maria Bauer and buried the eventual game-winning goal.
Forest Area, now 11-3-1 on the season, will play at Keystone on Wednesday at 8 p.m.