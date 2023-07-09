EUGENE, Oregon -- Just weeks after claiming the PIAA state championship in record-setting fashion, Rimersburg's Evelyn Bliss one-upped herself, this time on the national stage.
Bliss, a recent Union High School graduate, took first place in the javelin on Sunday at the 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor National Championships held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Bliss unloaded six throws at the competition, but her first was her best with a distance of 169 feet, 11 inches. That edged out the toss of 167 feet, 11 inches from second-place finisher Shea Greene, who competes for Princeton University.