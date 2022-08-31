CLARION -- Jonathan Hansford won the varsity boys race, but Clarion came away with the team victory by a score of 22-38 in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference cross country opener for both teams.
Hansford crossed the finish line with a time of 19:48, but the Bobcats took the next three places and five of the next seven spots in posting the league victory.
Jonas Wilshire finished in second place for Clarion and was followed by Hayden Weber (third), Josh Turner (fourth), Caleb Turner (sixth) and Ben Lambert (seventh).
Tyler Pfeiff placed fifth for the Panthers while Drew Crompton was ninth, Andrew Custer was 13th and Christopher Milks was 16th.
No scoring was held in the girls race because the Bobcats did not have any runners. Samantha Heller was the top performer for the Panthers with a time of 26:30 while Emilee Parkes, Jovia Kinsler, Noelle Booth and Amanda Reyes concluded the top five placewinners.
Keystone's Charli Ames won the junior high girls race and Joey Spence took first place in the junior high boys race for the Panthers.