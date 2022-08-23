KOSSUTH -- North Clarion's Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.
After Hargenrader's low round of 33, the Bobcats placed three of the next four spots to finish with a score of 196, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Cranberry with 203. Moniteau was third at 215 followed by North Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union, Forest Area and Keystone.
Kam Kerle and McKayla Kerle tied for second place with 36s for the Bobcats while Devon Lauer tied for fifth with North Clarion's Ethan Carl with a 38.
Cayden Baker was the top performer for the Berries with a 36 while teammates Dalton Wenner (39) and Dane Wenner (40) also finished in the top ten individuals.
Moniteau's Jacob Felsing carded a 39 while teammate Dawson Wallace tied with Karns City's Chloe Fritch at 40 to round out the top scorers.
After two KSAC mega matches, Clarion sits atop the team standings with 18 points, while Moniteau is second at 15 and Cranberry is third at 14.
The next KSAC mega match will be played Thursday at Cross Creek Resort.