UNIVERSITY PARK -- Twenty innings into their state championship run, Clarion Area's baseball team finally gave up a run.
It turned out to be the lone blip on an unforgettable march through the PIAA Class 1A playoffs that ended on Thursday morning at Penn State University's Medlar Field.
And, it ended with the Bobcats raising the championship trophy after a 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic that saw clutch pitching, timely hitting and squeaky-clean defense propel the orange and black to their first state title in program history.
"I am so proud of those boys and what they did this year," Clarion head coach Rob Jewett said. "That was all them. They put in the hard work and it paid off. I remember the first day of practice, we said this is the first step to the state championship, and I don't know how much they believed it, but I'm telling you what, we believed it and they got a lot of good stuff happening and I'm glad it worked out well for them."
"Pitching-wise, I was going to get what I could get out of Devon, and I listened to him and he said he was done, so it was the next guy up and I was hoping that Derek could finish the game, so that part of the script worked. I thought we could have hit a little bit better, but we got the clutch hits when we needed them, and of course the defense showed up again to get us out of some serious jams. That's been kind of our story all year, our defense helping our pitching."
"I knew he wasn't going to go too much because he's pitched quite a bit, so I was just hoping to get three innings, and he gave us four and that was perfect. He wiggled out of some jams and he's a competitor."
"I told them that a 2-1 game isn't enough against that team because they can come back against anything. We needed to respond, and that's what the boys did. We came up with some clutch hits and good baserunning."
"It's a combination of pitching and the defense. We just trust each other. We trust the process. I didn't think we'd get through this whole thing without giving up a run, but to only give up one run? That's still pretty amazing."
"It almost came down to who was going to bend first or break first, and I don't think either team really broke first. It was just good baseball. Sometime luck has to be on your side. We got some of the big hits in certain situations and they didn't, but that's the game of baseball. It could have went either way."
"It was huge. Devon has been pitching alot, so I didn't know if he was fatigued already and I didn't know how long he was going to go, but he made a quality pitch and Noah made a great play on it to take it himself. Those are the things that we've had all year, just to get us out of jams and settle down."