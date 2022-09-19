FOXBURG -- Clarion's golf team wrapped up a dominant regular season on Monday at Foxburg Country Club, claiming the ninth-and-final KSAC mega match of the year to make it a season sweep by winning all nine matches.
The Bobcats finished with the top four scores on the leaderboard en route to a team total of 183, outdistancing second-place Clarion-Limestone, which finished with 219. Cranberry finished third with a 225.
Kam Kerle and McKayla Kerle tied for medalist, each firing a 34 for Clarion, while they were followed by teammates Devon Lauer (36) and James Keenen (38) in third and fourth place, respectively. Lucas Mitrosky ended with a 41 and tied for seventh to round out the Bobcats' scorers.
C-L's Jordan Hesdon and Cranberry's Dane Wenner tied for fifth place with 40s.
Hesdon was joined by teammates Rylie Klingensmith (41, T-7th), Nick Aaron (42), Jack Craig (44) and Aiden Coulson (52) in the scoring for the Lions.
Cranberry also saw scores of 42 from Cayden Baker and Dalton Wenner, with Ethan Merryman adding a 49 and Trevor Schiffer a 52.
Moniteau finished in fourth behind the efforts of Jacob Felsing and Dawson Wallace, who both shot 41s to also finish tied for seventh.
North Clarion was led by Zeelan Hargenrader's 42, A-C Valley/Union by Mikael Bulisco's 47, Keystone by Taylor Rupp's 46 and Forest Area by Keyon Custer's 47.
Karns City also had a pair of golfers tie for seventh overall at 41 in Chloe Fritch and Joe O'Donnell.
With the regular season in the bag, Clarion's Kam Kerle also finished with the lowest individual score for the season, averaging 37.33 on the campaign. He was followed by teammates Lauer (38.44) and McKayla Kerle (39.11) to round out the top three.
GIRLS SOCCER
Conneaut Area 4, Franklin 0
Competing with just 10 players due to illnesses, Franklin's girls soccer team put up a valiant effort before falling at home to Conneaut Area, 4-0, in a Region 5 match.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, they put up a great fight," Franklin coach Haley Lavella said. "Conneaut has 31 girls and we only had 10 (tonight)."
The visiting Eagles broke a scoreless match when Jaidyn Jordan scored with five minutes left in the opening half. Just over a minute later, Emma Shafer also scored to make it 2-0 Conneaut at the half.
The Eagles scored two more goals in the second half. Alayna Ott found the back of the net in the 47th minute and Kylie Mattera scored the final goal in the 70th minute.
Franklin was held to two shots on goal -- one each from Mazy Shingledecker and Alexis Holtz.
Goalie Olivia Leccia, who Lavella said "was absolutely phenomenal," recorded 17 saves for the Knights.
Franklin (2-4 overall, 0-1 R5) will next host Harborcreek at 10 a.m. on Saturday.