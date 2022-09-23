BRADFORD -- Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Central Clarion jumped out to a 35-0 halftime advantage en route to a 48-7 victory over Bradford on Friday night in a District 9 League Division 1 matchup.
Coach Eggleton's Wildcats (5-0 overall, 3-0 Division 1), held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter as Ferguson connected with Dawson Smail for a 24-yard scoring strike on a 4th-and-9 play. Thomas Ukert followed with the first of six consecutive successful PAT kicks.
The Wildcats, however, blew the game wide open with a 28-point second frame as Ferguson tossed two more scoring strikes.
He hooked up with Ashton Rex for a 32-yard pass to set up a one-yard TD plunge by Braylon Beckwith to open the scoring in the second. The two connected again on the Wildcats' next series, but this time it went to the end zone from 41 yards away for a 21-0 lead. After Connor Kopnitsky scored on a two-yard run, Ferguson capped the big quarter with a one-yard TD pass to Tommy Smith.
With the game well in hand, Brady Quinn added a pair of TD runs in the third quarter for the Wildcats as he reached paydirt on scampers of 15 and seven yards.
The Owls added a late score on Troy Atkins' two-yard run to set the final score.
Central Clarion will return home to host Karns City on Friday.