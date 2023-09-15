CLARION — Clarion continued its dominant run on the links Thursday as it took five of the top nine scoring spots en route to winning the seventh KSAC Mega Match of the season, which was held on the front nine of Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Coach Jay Kerle’s Bobcats, which have won all seven mega matches to date, saw Devon Lauer claim medalist honors with a 35. Teammate Kam Kerle finished right behind him with a 38 (tied for second), while Lucas Mitrosky placed fourth (39), Avery Kline tied for sixth (41) and Tanner Miller ninth (43) as Clarion finished with a team score of 196,