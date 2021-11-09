CLARION -- Clarion Area's girls volleyball team began its state title defense in earnest on Tuesday night as it hosted California and cruised to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 victory in the opening round of PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Bobcats (18-0) controlled the contest throughout, trailing only once at 2-1 in the third set en route to advancing past the Trojans (13-8) and into the quarterfinals where they will take on the winner of the Bishop Guilfoyle/Greensburg Central Catholic contest.
"Our goal is to get better with every ball we touch," Clarion head coach Shari Campbell said after the win. "Because it takes timing on this journey for everything to line up right, so we're just doing all of the little things well and paying attention to those details."
The Trojans failed to offer up much resistance in the contest as the Bobcats turned a 2-2 game early in the first set into a 12-5 score with a run that saw Korrin Burns, Aryana Girvan, Payton Simko and Adia Needham each recording at least one kill during that stretch.
California would never get back into the set en route to the 25-13 final and that momentum carried into the second set as Clarion jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of aces from Grace Ochs. That lead would swell to 18-10 before Ochs finished what she started, serving for the final eight points of the set to make it 25-10.
Clarion put the game away with the same score in the third set.
Burns finished with a game-high 15 kills to go along with five digs while Girvan ripped 13 kills and Simko eight. Noel Anthony handed out 36 assists, served for 10 points and three aces and made six digs and Grace Ochs served for 15 points and three aces. Jordan Best checked in with eight points and seven digs.