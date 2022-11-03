THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daffodils 31.5-12.5, Doc's Dames 29.5-14.5, Carl's Gems 24.5-19.5, Sleepy Hollow 23-21, Uhl Tech 21.5-12.5.
High game -- Patty O'Polka 181, Kathy Thompson 174, Linda Beightol 163.
High series -- Patty O'Polka 499, Kathy Thompson 489, Darla Uhl 437.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Pin Pals Express 25.5-14.5, Musketeers 24-16, Golden Girls 23-17, Loose As A Goose 21-19, Sweet 'N Sassy 15.5-24.5, Bipolar Rollers 11-29.
High game -- Laura Laidlaw 179, Marilyn Williams 177, Cathy Runninger 166.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 488, Cathy Runninger 465, Laura Laidlaw 438.
K OF C DUCKPIN
High game -- Mike Eismont 187, Mike Eismont 172, Matt Kulinski 170.
High series -- Mike Eismont 461, Jay Fornof 423, Matt Kulinski 413.