AARP
Standings -- 3 Guys 1 Gal 10-2, K Zam 10-2, Ralph Raiders 9-3, Spare Timers 9-3, Alley Cats 8-4, Our Gang 7-5, Shooting Stars 6-6, 2 Guys 2 Gals 6-6, Aces Dueces 5-7, Joes Bar 5-7, Woodsplitters 4-8, 4 Kings 2-10, Pinpushers 2-10, Classy Chicks 1-11.
Men's high game -- Jim Gotwalt 245, Sam Luchs 238, Glenn Beichner 226.
Men's high series -- Glenn Beichner 632, Jim Gotwalt 622, John Heard 611.
Women's high game -- Nuan Thomas 216, Carlin Almes 180, Diane McFall 178.
Women's high series -- Nuan Thomas 543, Carlin Almes 480, Kathy Shanafelt 469.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Franklin Concrete 54-30, BM Floors 52-32, Oil City Automotive 47-37, Disruption 47-37, Schoch Construction 4-.5-43.5, Venango Machine 40.5-43.5, Sandbaggers 40-44.
High game -- Drew Young 298, Camron Stevenson 279, Rob Ziegler 268.
High series -- Drew Young 699, James Stevenson 684, Dewey Stewart Jr. 675.
MCKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 9-3, Poly Pro 8-4, Gravatt Painting 7-5, Oil City Automotive 6.5-5.5, D&S Laser Engraving 6.5-5.5, New Hegedus Alum. 6-6, POW MIA 5-7, Nathans Team 4-8, World of Wheels 4-8, Team 9 3-9.
Men's high game -- Devin Stephens 289, Nyk Beer 267, Camron Stevenson 256.
Men's high series -- Camron Stevenson 703, Nyk Beer 687, Devin Stephens 686.
Women's high game -- Jenn King 235, Sally Stover 199, Adriane Beer 196.
Women's high series -- Jenn King 624, Adriane Beer 468, Sally Stover 463.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Mike Rust and Repair 19-9, Oddballs 17-11, Last Call 16-12, Franklin Service 16-12, Run It Out 16-12, Neely Farm & Excavating 13-15, Liberty Electronics 11-17, Team 7 11-17, Hartland Homes 9-19.
Men's high game -- Glenn McCool Jr. 287, Jimmie Clelland 267, JD King 256.
Men's high series -- JD King 682, Jimmie Clelland 649, Matt Clelland 641.
Women's high game -- Jenn King 237, Brittany Irwin 215, Melissa Stewart 206.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 582, Brittany Irwin 571, Jenn King 558.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom 42-21, Village Auto 40-23, World of Wheels 36-27, Oil City Bowl Movements 35-28, Victorian City 32-31, Seneca Lanes 31-32, Safe Lite 24-39.
High game -- Nyk Beer 278, Justin Irwin 277, Todd Klinko 269.
High series -- Nyk Beer 757, Todd Klinko 733, Justin Irwin 695.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 15-5, Chickadees 13-7, Peacocks 12-8, Blue Jays 11-9, Old Crows 10-10, Finch 10-10, Wrens 9-11.
High game -- Nancy Stoyer 194, Cora Bodien 187, Nuan Thomas 179.
High series -- Nancy Hawkins 513, Nuan Thomas 471, Nancy Stoyer 471.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Grill 18-2, Managers 11.5-8.5, KP 11-9, Servers 10-10, Greeters 7-13, Tankers 2.5-17.5.
High game -- Dale White 204, Brian Mason 185, Rick Whitling 181.
High series -- Brian Mason 510, Richard Orr 508, Dale White 508.
MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Dasher Trucking 9-7, Klapec Trucking Co. 8-8, Reinsel Funeral Home 8-8, Ultra Graph-X 8-8, Shawgo Real Estate LLC 7-9.
High game -- Tyler Mild 175, Mike Eismont 167, Jeff Eismont 164.
High series -- Jeff Eismont 477, Tyler Mild 429, Jeff Eismont 415.
High team game -- Shawgo Real Estate LLC 623.
High team series -- Shawgo Real Estate LLC 1,667.