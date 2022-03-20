AARP
Standings -- Ralph Raiders 29.5-10.5, K Zam 29-11, Alley Cats 25-15, Woodsplitters 23.5-16.5, 3 guys 1 Gal 23-17, 4 Kings 20-20, Shooting Stars 20-20, 2 Guys 2 Gals 18-22, Aces Dueces 17-23, Joe's Bar 17-23, Our Gang 16-24, Pinpushers 15.5-24.5, Spare Timers 14.5-25.5, Classy Chicks 12-28.
Men's high game -- Glenn Beichner 259, John Heard 257, Scott Bickel 235.
Men's high series -- John Heard 677, Dick Kiskadden 646, Glenn Beichner 619.
Women's high game -- Carlin Almes 190, Diane McFall 186, Karen Knepshield 184.
Womeh's high series -- Carlin Almes 508, Diane McFall 498, Karen Knepshield 483.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Franklin Service 52-32, Hartland Homes 52-32, Mike Rust and Repair 49-35, Run It Out 44-40, Last Call 43-41, Oddballs 43-41, Neely Farm and Excavating 41-43, Team 7 39-45, Liberty Electronics 37-47.
Men's high game -- Jimmie Clelland 276, Bill Hart Jr. 257, Matt Clelland 235.
Men's high series -- Bill Hart Jr. 715, Jimmie Clelland 676, Matt Clelland 672.
Women's high game -- Jenn King 250, Brittany Irwin 226, Bean Glatt 204.
Women's high series -- Brittany Irwin 635, Jenn King 575, Bean Glatt 541.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Seneca Lanes 31-18, World of Wheels 30-19, Victorian City 30-19, Safe Lite 29-20, Schiffer Custom 27-22, Oil City Bowl 22-27, Village Auto 16-33.
High game -- Brayden Mellring 278, Josh Stover 269, Rob Ziegler 269.
High series -- Rob Ziegler 783, Brayden Mellring 777, Josh Stover 716.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 36-16, KP 30-22, Grill 29.5-22.5, Servers 24-28, Greeters 19-33, Tankers 17.5-34.5.
High game -- George White-Wolf 186, Rick Whitling 185, Dale White 172.
High series -- Rick Whitling 503, George White-Wolf 482, Dale White 450.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Franklin Concrete 73-43, BM Floors 72-44, Disruption 72-44, Schoch Construction 62.5-53.5, Oil City Automotive 60-56, Sandbaggers 57-59, Venango Machine 51.5-64.5.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 279, Todd Klinko 259, Billy Hricsina Jr. 257.
High series -- Jeffery Harbaugh 738, Rob Ziegler 734, Bill Sires 716.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 35-17, Old Crows 32-20, Wrens 31-21, Chickadees 30-22, Peacocks 29-23, Blue Jays 29-23, Finch 19-33.
High game -- Pat Opolka 200, Cora Bodien 197, Nuan Thomas 181.
High series -- Pat Opolka 533, Nuan Thomas 525, Cora Bodien 479.