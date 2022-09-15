LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Sweet 'N Sassy 7.5-4.5, Golden Girls 7-5, Pin Pals Express 6.5-5.5, Musketeers 6-6, Loose as a Goose 5-7, Bipolar Rollers 4-8.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 180, Laura Laidlaw 178, Cathy Runninger 167.
High series -- Laura Laidlaw 481, Marilyn Williams 443, Cathy Runninger 415.
THURSDAY MORING LADIES
Standings -- Doc's Dames 13-3, Daffodils 12-4, Sleepy Hollow 11-5, Carl's Gems 6-10, Uhl Tech 5-11.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 200, Patty O'Polka 187, Linda Beightol 169.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 512, Linda Beightol 487, Patty O'Polka 468.