THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daisies 15-5, Daffodils 14-6, Sleepy Hollow 11-9, Doc's Dames 8.5-11.5, Uhl Tech 7.5-12.5, Carl's Gems 4-16.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 179, Patty O'Polka 173, Marilyn Williams 168.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 478, Marilyn Williams 468, Patty O'Polka 450.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Bipolar Rollers 16-8, Loose As A Goose 15-9, Golden Girls 14-10, Musketeers 13-11, Pin Pals 9-15, Sweet 'N Sassy 5-19.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 199, Cathy Runninger 176, Vicki Brooks 165.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 539, Vicki Brooks 473, Laura Laidlaw 433.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 69.5-14.5, Billy's Garage 51-33, Tickle My Ribs 48.5-35.5, Country Grub 46.5-38.5, Tonia's Creation 45.5-38.5, Open Frames 38-46, Heffernan Hauling 31-53.
High men's game -- Brian Mook 212, Rick Parson 212, Jack Middleton 195.
High men's series -- Brian Mook 588, Rick Parson 578, Paul Buchanan 541.
High women's game -- Susie Buchanan 195, Deb Tenney 164, Gloria Wofford 164.
High women's series -- Deb Tenney 466, Susie Buchanan 450, Gloria Wofford 435.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN
High game -- J.J. Eismont 160, Matt Kulinski 153, A.J. Deemer 152, Doc Kulinski 152.
High series -- Josh Watson 408, Matt McGinty 387, J.J. Eismont 380.
MCKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Nathan's Team 5.5-2.5, D&S Laser Engraving 5.5-2.5, Oil City Automotive 5-3, POW/MIA 5-3, Poly Pro Install 4-4, Ron Mellring Team3-5, Lockhart Raceway 2.5-5.5, King Construction 1.5-6.5.
Men's high game -- Jordan Huffman 279, Devin Stephens 268, Ben Mellring 265.
Men's high series -- Jordan Huffman 7-1, Devin Stephens 695, Ben Mellring 691.
Women's high game -- Kristine Sires 245, Becky Pastorius 199, Jessica Hricsina 192.
Women's high series -- Kristine Sires 560, Jenn King 505, Dixie Johnson 496.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- The Misfits 26-2, The Bowling Stones 19-9, Girls Gone Wine 19-9, Pin Pals 14-14, All Nines 14-14, Alley Oops 9-19, Sassy Strikers 9-19, Bipolar Rollers 2-26.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 204, Amber Gahr 200, Diane McFall 173.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 577, AmberGahr 564, Carley Kiesel 466.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Hartland Homes 21-0, Richar, Trinch & Co. 12-9, Franklin Service 12-9, Last Call 11-10, Oddballs 11-10, Mike Rust and Repair 10-11, Liberty Electronics 8-13, Team 4 8-13, D&S Lazzer Printing 7-14, Run It Out 5-16.
Men's high game -- Bill Hart Jr. 274, Devin Stephens 256, Adam Neely 255.
Men's high series -- Bill Hart Jr. 743, Devin Stephens 704, Glenn McCool Jr. 672.
Women's high game -- Andrea Ziegler 236, Brittany Irwin 225, Kristine Sires 222.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 614, Brittany Irwin 610, Andrea Ziegler 597.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Victorian City 83-43, Seneca Lanes 79-47, Village Auto 70-56, World of Wheels 66-60, Schiffer Custom 65-61, Oil City Bowl 64-62, AY Mechanical 62-64, Safe Lite 62-64, Franklin Concrete 46-73.
High game -- Mike Cook 267, Dewey Stewart Jr. 266, Any Young 259.
High series -- Mike Cook 705, Brian Huffman 687, Justin Irwin 676.
SUNDAY NIGHT SOFTIES
Standings -- Dr. Pepper 7-1, Choppers 7-1, Sprite 4-4, In the Bank 4-4, Coke 2-6.
Men's high game -- Bubba Lary 212, Joe Flinchbaugh 2-7, Kit Neely 2-4.
Men's high series -- Travis Lary 582, Bubba Lary 574, Kit Neely 569.
Women's high game -- Brenda Lary 165, Misty Neely 142, Carrie Sterner 141.
Women's high series -- Brenda Lary 454, Tim Myers 383, Emmy Flinchbaugh 365.
GUYS & DOLLS
Standings -- Minichs 10-2, Lockhart Raceway 8-4, Ultra Graph-X 7-5, All Out Automotive 6-6, Log Cabin 5-7, Hanna Screen Printing 4-8, Franklin Insurance 4-8, Engles Motorsports 4-8.
Men's high game -- Dewey Stewart 246, Rob Ziegler 246, Mike Cook 235.
Men's high series -- Dewey Stewart 690, Rob Ziegler 681, Mike Cook 644.
Women's high game -- Melissa Stewart 233, Andrea Ziegler 212, Brittany Irwin 195.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 642, Andrea Ziegler 548, Brittany Irwin 547.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- Oil City Automotive 48-28, Sandbaggers 44-32, BM Floors 40-36, Venango Machine 40-36, Richard Logging 35-41, Disruption 33-43, Franklin Concrete 32-44, Shaffer Brothers 31-45.
High game -- Mitch Smith 268, Matt Sutley 267, Rob Ziegler 267.
High series -- Rob Ziegler 696, Matt Sutley 685, Dewey Stewart Jr. 673.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Mocking Birds 12-4, Wrens 11.5-4.5, Robins 9-7, Cardinals 8-8, Ravens 8-8, Doves 7.5-8.5, Orioles 7-9.
High game -- Nuan Thomas 205, Beth Seyler 192, Pat O'Polka 182.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 560, Pat O'Polka 492, Michelle Semprevivo 481.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- KP 11.5-4.5, Greeters 10.5-5.5, Servers 8-8, Managers 7-9, Tankers 6-10, Grill 5-11.
High game -- Rick Whitling 244, Terry Coles 166, Don Wheeler 161.
High series -- Rick Whitling 621, Terry Coles 431, Don Wheeler 412.