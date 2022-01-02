LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Doves 7-1, Wrens 7-1, Chickadees 5-3, Peacocks 4-4, Blue Jays 4-4, Finch 3-5, Old Crows 2-6.
High game -- Cora Bodien 207, Nuan Thomas 201, Nancy Stoyer 185.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 490, Cora Bodien 485, Nancy Stoyer 472.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Grill 7-1, Servers 6-2, Managers 4.5-3.5, Greeters 4-4, Tankers 1.5-6.5, KP 1-7.
High game -- Rick Whitling 170, Terry Coles 167, Forest Parker 164.
High series -- Richard Orr 440, Arnold Kinch 434, Rick Whitling 432.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 48-24, Franklin Concrete 46-26, Oil City Automotive 40-32, Disruption 40-32, Venango Machine 35.5-36.5, Schoch Construction 33.5-38.5, Sandbaggers 31-41.
High game -- Glenn McCool Jr. 260, Mitch Smith 256, Dewey Stewart Jr. 249.
High series -- Glenn McCool Jr. 685, James Stevenson 677, Nyk Beer 671.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Run It Out 7-0, Mike Rust and Repair 5-2, Last Call 4-3, Team 7 4-3, Liberty Electronics 3-4, Neely Farm & Excavating 3-4, Franklin Service 2-5, Hartland Homes 0-7, Oddballs 0-7.
Men's high game -- Mike Solomon Jr. 238, Jeffrey Harbaugh 227, Glenn McCool Jr. 225.
Men's high series -- JD King 633, Jeffrey Harbaugh 628, Adam Neely 607.
Women's high game -- Jenn King 246, Stephanie McClellan 206, Brittany Irwin 204.
Women's high series -- Jenn King 597, Brittany Irwin 556, Melissa Stewart 536.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Oil City Bowl Movements 29-13, Victorian City 28-14, Village Auto 26-16, Schiffer Custom 25-17, World of Wheels 22-20, Seneca Lanes 18-24, Safe Lite 10-32.
High game -- Josh Stover 276, Justin Irwin 267, Jeff Engles 259.
High series -- Josh Stover 769, Dewey Stewart Jr. 689, Brian Huffman 680.