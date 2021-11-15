CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom 47-23, Oil City Bowl Movements 40-30, Safe Lite 39-31, World of Wheels 38-32, Seneca Lanes 28-42, Victorian City 23-47, Village Auto 14-7.
High game -- Brian Huffman 266, Dewey Stewart Jr. 259, Justin Irwin 258.
High series -- Josh Stover 692, Dewey Stewart Jr. 684, Mike Cook 683.
AARP
Standings -- Pinpushers 32-8, K Zam 28.5-11.5, 4 Kings 27.5-12.5, 3 Guys 1 Gal 24.5-15.5, Classy Chicks 23.5-16.5, Spare Timers 22.5-17.5, Woodsplitters 22-18, Alley Cats 20-20, Shooting Stars 18-22, Our Gang 15.5-24.5, Aces Cueces 15-25, Joe's Bar 15-25, 2 Guys 2 Gals 13-27, Ralph Raiders 12-28.
Men's high game -- Glenn Beichner 237, David Weible 234, Sam Luchs 223.
Men's high series -- Glenn Beichner 670, David Weible 626, John Heard 600.
Women's high game -- Carlin Almes 182, Kim Bassani 180, Diane McFall 175.
Women's high series -- Marilyn Williams 482, Kath Shanafelt 481, Doris Schwab 479.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Last Call 44-26, Oddballs 42-28, Hartland Homes 42-28, Run It Out 42-28, Liberty Electonics 39-31, Team 7 37-33, Franklin Service 35-35, Neely Farm & Excavating 33-37, Mike Rust and Repair 25-45.
Men's high game -- Glenn McCool Jr. 227, Bert McClellan 220, Adam Neely 217.
Men's high series -- Glenn McCool Jr. 613, Adam Neely 606, Bert McClellan 575.
Women's high game -- Melissa Stewart 236, Brittany Irwin 234, Kristine Sires 222.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 641, Brittany Irwin 630, Kristine Sires 587.
MCKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- Gravatt Painting 29-11, Oil City Automotive 25-15, Poly Pro 21-19, D&S Laser Engraving 21-19, Nathan's Team 21-19, King Construction 19-21, POW MIA 17-23, Team 9 16-24, World of Wheels 14-26, New Hegedus Aluminum 13-27.
Men's high game -- Camron Stevenson 252, Jeff Engles 247, Justin Irwin 246.
Men's high series -- Justin Irwin 659, Jeremy Sisco 642, Camron Stevenson 629.
Women's high game -- Brittany Irwin 256, Melissa Stewart 211, Kristine Sires 205.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 601, Brittany Irwin 600, Kristine Sires 518.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 43.5-26.5, Dolls with Balls 43-27, Girls Gone Wine 37-33, The Misfits 36-34, Pin Pals 29-41, Bipolar Rollers 21.5-48.5.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 199, Kristine Sires 192, Nicole Kunselman 175.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 549, Kristine Sires 435, Doris Schwab 434.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 36-12, Old Crows 30-18, Blue Jays 29-19, Finch 29-19, Peacocks 24-24, Doves 21-27, Wrens 18-30.
High game -- Pat O'Polka 200, Nuan Thomas 193, Mary Dick 166.
High series -- Nuan Thomas 523, Pat O'Polka 501, Michelle Semprevivo 433.