LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Loose As A Goose 38-22, Musketeers 34-26, Pin Pals Express 33-27, Bi-Polar Rollers 29-31, Golden Girls 25-35, Sweet 'N Sassy 21-39.
High game -- Anna Confer 194, Cathy Runninger 169, Marilyn Williams 167.
High series -- Cathy Runninger 489, Marilyn Williams 487, Anna Confer 485.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daffodils 35-21, Daisies 35-21, Uhl Tech 21.5-24.5, Sleepy Hollow 26-30, Doc's Dames 20.5-35.5, Carls' Gems 20-36.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 190, Linda Beightol 180, Patty O'Polka 172.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 539, Ann Confer 446, Cathy Blair 445.