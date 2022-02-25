LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Mike Rust and Repair 40-23, Franklin Service 36-27, Oddballs 36-27, Neely Farm & Excavating 34-29, Liberty Electronics 33-30, Team 7 32-31, Hartland Homes 31-32, Last Call 28-35, Run It Out 27-36.
Men's high game -- Nick Harbaugh 267, Adam Neely 242, Jimmie Clelland 235.
Men's high series -- Todd McGill 669, Glenn McCool Jr. 665, Jimmie Clelland 642.
Women's high game -- Bean Glatt 225, Jenn King 224, Melissa Stewart 218.
Women's high series -- Melissa Stewart 621, Brittany Irwin 597, Bean Glatt 597.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- World of Wheels 19-9, Victorian City 18-10, Schiffer Custom 17-11, Oil City Bowl 17-11, Safe Lite 14-14, Seneca Lanes 14-14, Village Auto 9-19.
High game -- Josh Stover 258, Brayden Mellring 258, Justin Irwin 256.
High series -- Justin Irwin 791, Dewey Stewart Jr. 785, Todd Schiffer 782.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 29-11, Doves 26-14, Old Crows 25-15, Wrens 24-16, Peacocks 22-18, Blue Jays 19-21, Finch 15-25.
High game -- Sally Kulinski 174, Kelly Miller 173, Michelle Semprevivo 173.
High series -- Toni Hawke 469, Michelle Semprevivo 466, Nuan Thomas 459.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 29.5-10.5, KP 24-16, Grill 22-18, Servers 21-19, Greeters 13-27, Tankers 10.5-29.5.
High game -- Robert Stoops 180, Rick Whitling 176, Rob Burkhart 164.
High series -- Rick Whitling 514, Robert Stoops 470, Brian Mason 454.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 67-37, Franklin Concrete 65-39, Disruption 61-43, Oil City Automotive 54-50, Sandbaggers 54-50, Schoch Construction 53.5-50.5, Venango Machine 46.5-57.5.
High game -- Rob Ziegler 287, Dewey Stewart Jr. 267, Nyk Beer 258.
High series -- Rob Ziegler 755, Dewey Stewart Jr. 701, Nyk Beer 681.
MCKISSICK/KLAPEC
Standings -- King Construction 20-8, Poly Pro 19-9, Oil City Auto 15.5-12.5, Nathan's team 14-14, POW MIA 14-14, D&S Laser Engraving 13.5-14.5, Gravatt Painting 13-15, World of Wheels 13-15, New Hegedus Alum. 11-17, Team 9 6-22.
Men's high game -- Camron Stevenson 280, Scott Cochran 246, James Stevenson 246.
Men's high series -- Camron Stevenson 647, James Stevenson 637, Bill Sires 631.
Women's high game -- Brittany Irwin 246, Kristine Sires 242, Sally Stover 206.
Women's high series -- Brittany Irwin 641, Kristine Sires 591, Melissa Stewart 553.
HILLTOP KEGLERS
Standings -- Gutter Girls 39-10, Girls Gone Wine 31-18, Pin Pals 29-20, Bipolar Rollers 18-31, The Misfits 16-33, Dolls with Balls 14-35.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 214, Carolyn Kiesel 194, Kristine Sines 183.
High series -- Carolyn Kiesel 560, Marilyn Williams 527, Kristine Sires 513.