LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Bipolar Rollers 15-5, Loose As A Goose 12-8, Golden Girls 11-9, Musketeers 11-9, Pin Pals Express 7-13, Sweet 'N Sassy 4-16.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 171, Cathy Runninger 169, Bonnie Reynolds 167.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 481, Cathy Runninger 470, Ann Confer 459.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIX
Standings -- Diane's Pet Boutique 65.5-14.5, Billy's Garage 50-30, Tickle My Ribs 45.5-34.5, Country Grub 43.5-36.5, Tonia's Creation 41.5-38.5, Open Frames 37-43, Heffernan Hauling 31-49.
Men's high game -- Rick Parson 192, Jack Middleton 181, Brian Mook 180.
Men's high series -- Rick Parson 565, Brian Mook 494, Jack Middleton 486.
Women's high game - Deb Tenney 180, Wanda Osgood 151, Luann Turner 146.
Women's high series -- Deb Tenney 485, Wanda Osgood 391, Susie Buchanan 374.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daisies 12-4, Daffodils 11-5, Doc's Dames 8.5-7.5, Sleepy Hollow 7-9, Uhl Tech 6.5-9.5, Carl's Gems 3-13.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 171, Linda Beightol 164, Barb Capp 162.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 469, Darla Uhl 446, Cathy Blair 427.