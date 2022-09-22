LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Musketeers 10-6, Pin Pals Express 9.5-6.5, Golden Girls 8-8, Loose as a Goose 8-8, Sweet 'N Sassy 7.5-8.5, Bipolar Rollers 5-11.
High game -- Cathy Runninger 184, Laura Laidlaw 166, Valerie Lightner 160.
High series -- Cathy Runninger 500, Valerie Lightner 438, Anna Confer 436.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Doc's Dames 16-4, Daffodils 15-5, Sleepy Hollow 12-8, Carl's Gems 10-10, Uhl Tech 6-14.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 176, Darla Uhl 167, Cathy Blair 149.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 478, Linda Beightol 412, Cathy Blair 410, Patty O'Polka 410.