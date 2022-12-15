TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Digital Styles 21-7, Colony Homes 18-10, Carquest 17-11, Five G Farm 17-11, Linmas Pharmacy 13-15, Mattern CPA LLC 13-15, Ashland Homes 12-16, Larry's Clippers 12-16, Lutz Concrete Construction 10-18, Bare Bones Skull Cleaning 7-21.
High game -- Rob Krauss 256, Dan Ace 253, Dean Weaver 244..
High series -- Dan Ace 699, Matt Gilara 691, Hunter Sliker 656.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Loose As A Goose 4-0, Bi-Polar Rollers 4-0, Musketeers 3-1, Golden Girls 1-3, Pin Pals Express 0-4, Sweet 'N Sassy 0-4.
High game -- Cathy Runninger 212, Marilyn Williams 177, Bonnie Reynolds 162.
High series -- Cathy Runninger 542, Marilyn Williams 504, Bonnie Reynolds 162.
THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Daisies 4-0, Daffodils 3-1, Doc's Dames 3-1, Uhl Tech 1-3, Sleepy Hollow 1-3, Carl's Gems 0-4
High game -- Kathy Thompson 189, Linda Beightol 181, Darla Uhl 159.
High series -- Kathy Thompson 509, Cathy Blair 442, Patty O'Polka 435.
K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN
High game -- Mike Eismont 173, 171, J.J. Eismont 159.
High series -- Mike Eismont 463, Matt Kulinski 401, A.J. Deemer 382.