THURSDAY MORNING LADIES
Standings -- Mustard Seed 22-10, Uhl Tech 19-13, Carl's Gems 16-16, Sleepy Hollow 14.5-17.5, Doc's Dames 12.5-19.5, Daffodils 12-20.
High game -- Kathy Thompson 177, Linda Lehman 172, Deana Clulow 166.
High series -- Linda Lehman 502, Cathy Krepp 430, Linda Lehman 423.
LET'S TAKE A BREAK
Standings -- Golden Girls 22-14, Splits & Giggles 22-14, Bipolar Rollers 18-18, Golden Oldies 18-18, Loose as a Goose 15-21, Sweet 'N Sassy 13-23.
High game -- Marilyn Williams 189, Greta Foser 176, Cathy Runninger 175.
High series -- Marilyn Williams 515, Cathy Runninger 453, Ann Confer 439.