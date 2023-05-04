2022-23 PENNSYLVANIA ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
CLASS 1A
1st Team
Vinnie Cugini 6’ 1” senior Aquinas Academy*
Pace Prosser 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley
Alier Maluk 6’ 11” sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Jaydis Kennedy 6’ 3” senior Geibel Catholic
Jack Bracken 6’ 4” junior Harmony Area
Craig Jarvis 6’ 1” junior Berlin Brothersvalley (tie)
Cameron Keyser 6’ 5” senior Jamestown Area (tie)
2nd Team
Drew Hoffman 5’ 11” senior High Point Baptist Academy
Xavier Spears 6’ 3” junior Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg
Derek Litzelman 6’ 1” senior North Penn-Liberty
Dame Givner 6’ 1” sophomore Imani Christian Academy
Daniel King 6’ 3” senior Linville Hill Christian Academy
Matt Stanley 5’ 11” senior Union Area
3rd Team
Ryan Blubaugh 6’ 1” senior Berlin Brothersvalley
Avery Kopcha 5’ 11” junior Mount Calvary Christian
Mason Kargo 5’ 11” senior Portage Area
Jack Swider 6’ 5” senior Phil-Mont Christian Academy
Adam Straub 6’ 3” senior Elk County Catholic
Lorenzo Gardner 6’ 4” junior Monessen
*Class 1A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
CLASS 2A
1st Team
Davion Hill 6’ 2” senior St. John Neumann Regional Academy*
Camden Hurst 6’ 2” senior Lancaster Mennonite
Shea Champine 6’ 1” senior Bishop Canevin
Cameron Lindsey 6’ 3” junior Aliquippa
Jackson Hubbard 6’ 2” senior Sayre Area
Ross Eyer 6’ 5” senior Muncy
2nd Team
David Weaver 6’ 7” senior Lancaster Mennonite
Brad Felix 6’ 3” senior United
Nathan Lapp 6’ 1” senior Dock Mennonite Academy
Richie Preston 6’ 5” senior West Middlesex Area
Marcus Cleveland 5’ 11” senior Leechburg
Kyree Latimer 6’ 3” junior Constitution
3rd Team
Donovan Walker 6’ 1” senior Aliquippa
Tyree Turner 6’ junior Greensburg Central Catholic
Jordan Hesdon 6’ senior Clarion-Limestone
Tanner Zawada 5’ 10” sophomore Mahanoy Area
Jake Mattocks 6’ 3” senior Mercer Area
Zaki Alston 6’ 4” senior Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter (tie)
Franco Alvarez 6’ 5” junior Greensburg Central Catholic (tie)
*Class 2A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Seth Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite
CLASS 3A
1st Team
Makhai Valentine 6’ 3” senior Steel Valley*
Adam “Budd” Clark 5’ 10” senior West Catholic
Zion Stanford 6’ 5” senior West Catholic
Patrick Haigh 6’ 4” senior Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Blake Morningstar 6’ 5” senior Wyalusing Valley
Garrett Harrold 6’ 4” senior Penn Cambria
2nd Team
Connor Spratt 6’ 2” senior Seton LaSalle Catholic
Owen Schlager 6’ 2” sophomore Trinity
Bryce Robson 6’ senior Deer Lakes
Joseph Roth 6’ 5” junior Ellwood City
Damon Curry 6’ 5” junior Franklin
Jacen Holloway 6’ 5” senior Devon Prep
3rd Team
Karson Dominick 6’ 1” junior North Penn-Mansfield
Danny Nemitz 5’ 10” senior Mid Valley Secondary Center
Lucas Orchard 6’ 4” senior Devon Prep
Terek Crosby 6’ 2” junior Yough
Nasseem Wright 6’ 6” junior Math Civics and Sciences Charter
Jude Haigh 6’ 4” sophomore Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
*Class 3A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Miguel Bocachica, West Catholic
CLASS 4A
1st Team
Robert Wright III 6’ junior Neumann-Goretti*
Brandin Cummings 6’ 4” junior Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Meleek Thomas 6’ 4” sophomore Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Rodney Gallagher 6’ senior Laurel Highlands
Sultan Adewale 6’ 8” senior Neumann-Goretti
Izaiah Pasha 6’ 5” senior Cardinal O’Hara
2nd Team
Max Hurray 6’ 1” junior North Catholic
Jake Karnish 6’ 2” senior Fleetwood
Bryce Epps 6’ senior South Allegheny
Keondre DeShields 6’ 3” senior Laurel Highlands
Khaafiq Myers 5’ 11” junior Neumann-Goretti
Elijah Hamilton 6’ 5” senior Octorara (tie)
Duce Jackson 6’ 6” senior Collegium Charter (tie)
3rd Team
Cole Miller 6’ 3” senior Clearfield Area
Austin Bausman 6’ 4” senior Eastern York
Nyerre Collins 5’ 10” senior Greater Johnstown
Bradyn Foster 6’ 8” junior Highlands
Dean Coleman-Newsome 6’ 4” senior Archbishop Carroll (tie)
Zach Kirk 6’ junior Octorara (tie)
Zion Moore 5’ 11” sophomore Belle Vernon Area (tie)
*Class 4A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
CLASS 5A
1st Team
Justin Edwards 6’ 7” senior Imhotep Charter*
Thomas Sorber 6’ 9” junior Archbishop Ryan
Ahmad Nowell 6’ 1” junior Imhotep Charter
Royce Parham 6’ 9” junior North Hills
Rahmir Barno 5’ 11” senior Imhotep Charter
Darren Williams 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Ryan
2nd Team
Jackson Hicke 6’ 5” senior Radnor
Anthony Caccese 6’ 7” senior Exeter Township
Trey Grube 5’ 11” senior Manheim Central
Kareem Diaz 6’ 4” senior Murrell Dobbins
Daemar Kelly 6’ 5” senior Penn Hills
Tasso Sfanos 6’ 2” senior Mars Area
3rd Team
Julian Pagan 6’ 3” senior Pocono Mountain West
Hayden Pardoe 6’ 5” senior Central Mountain
Zyion Paschall 5’ 10” senior Exeter Township
Jake Sambuchino 5’ 11” senior Cathedral Prep
Malachi Thomas 6’ 4” senior Milton Hershey
Kevin Rucker, Jr. 6’ 5” junior Bonner-Prendergast
*Class 5A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Matt Ashcroft, Exeter Township
CLASS 6A
1st Team
Ruben Rodriguez 6’ 2” senior Reading*
Xzayvier Brown 6’ 1” senior Roman Catholic
Jalil Bethea 6’ 4” junior Archbishop Wood
Nick Coval 6’ 2” junior Parkland
Braeden Shrewsberry 6’ 3” senior State College
Dylan Blair 5’ 11” senior Downingtown West
2nd Team
Jacob Nguyen 6’ 4” sophomore Spring-Ford Area
Sam Brown 6’ 2” senior Lower Merion
Quidire Bennett 6’ 3” senior Plymouth-Whitemarsh
Greg Guidinger 6’ 7” junior Central York
Jaron McKie 6’ 2” sophomore St. Joseph’s Prep
Nadir Myers 6’ 2” senior Upper Darby
3rd Team
Aris Rodriguez 6’ 5” senior Reading
Nasir Washington 6’ 3” senior Penn Wood
Myles Grey 5’ 10” senior Reading
Jonathan Anderson 5’ 9” senior New Castle
Donovan Fromhartz 6’ 4” sophomore Downingtown West
Miguel Pena 6’ 3” senior Hempfield (tie)
Jermal Stewart-Herring 6’ 3” senior Roman Catholic (tie)
*Class 6A Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Rick Perez, Reading
CLASS NON-PIAA
1st Team
Christian Bliss 6’ 4” junior George*
Andrew Phillips 6’ 4” senior Malvern Prep
Will Riley 6’ 7” sophomore Phelps
Dellquan Warren 6’ junior Keystone Academy
Ryan Williams 6’ 3” junior Malvern Prep
2nd Team
Luke Bevilacqua 6’ 11” sophomore George
Jordan Dill 5’ 11” freshman Germantown Friends
Will Sydnor 6’ 8” junior First Love Christian Academy
Khali Horton 6’ 6” senior Keystone Academy
Kevin McCarthy 6’ 3” junior Episcopal Academy
3rd Team
Devin Booker 6’ 4” sophomore Cristo Rey
Matt Gilhool 6’ 11” junior Westtown
Matar Diop 6’ 10” senior Keystone Academy
Mason Emory 6’ 7” junior Perkiomen
Bahsil Laster 6’ 5” junior Academy of the New Church
*Class Non-PIAA Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen