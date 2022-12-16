Clarion 70, Forest Area 4
CLARION -- Devon Lauer poured in a game-high 27 points and had seven steals as Clarion won its fifth game in a row, 70-4, over visiting Forest Area in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats improved to 5-1 on the season after sporting leads of 26-2 after one quarter, 49-4 at halftime and 62-4 after three frames.
Gabe Simko also netted double figures for the Bobcats with 10 points while Derek Smail chipped in with eight points and seven assists, Logan MacKinlay bucketed seven points, Owen Kriebel grabbed six rebounds and scored four points and Bryce Brinkley added six assists and four points.
Mitch Bawden and Nathan Dietrich had two points each for the Fires.
Both teams will return to action on Tuesday as Clarion will visit Union while Forest Area will host Venango Catholic.