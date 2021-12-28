Karns City 49, Union 34
RIMERSBURG -- Karns City used a strong first and fourth quarters to take down homestanding Union, 49-34, in a KSAC crossover contest.
En route to improved to 5-1 on the season, the Gremlins stormed out to a commanding 15-1 lead after one quarter, but the Golden Knights cut that down to 22-19 at the half and 32-30 through three frames. The fourth quarter was all Karns City though, as the Gremlins used an 18-4 frame to pull away for the win.
Taite Beighley finished with 12 points and five assists in the victory while Micah Rupp just missed a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Luke Cramer added eight points.
Payton Johnston led Union with 12 points and Skyler Roxbury pitched in with eight.
Karns City will travel to A-C Valley on Monday.