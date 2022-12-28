Clarion 67, Marion Center 35
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Devon Lauer collected a game-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals as Clarion advanced to the title game of the Punxsutawney tournament after a 67-35 win over Marion Center.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats (7-2 overall) dominated the first and third quarters as they led 23-11 after the first period and put the game out of reach with an 18-5 outburst in the third frame.
Gabe Simko followed with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats while Bryce Brinkley netted 13 points to go with seven assists and seven boards.
Clarion will face either Punxsutawney or Cameron County in today's championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Saegertown 66, Moniteau 52
MERCER -- Zach Yoder and Brady Greco teamed up for a 35-point night as Saegertown rallied in the second half to notch a 66-52 decision over Moniteau in the consolation game of the Mercer holiday tournament.
The Warriors built a 33-31 at the intermission, but the Panthers used a 13-7 run in the third period and a 22-12 burst in the fourth to get in the win column.
Yoder topped the Panthers with 18 points while Greco had 17 points and Henry Shaffer chipped in with 10 points.
Chason Delarosa-Rugg drained four three-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points for the Warriors while Aydan Jackson and Colton Thomas each added 11 points.
Moniteau will return to action on Jan. 5 at Clarion.
Chartiers Valley 67, Grove city 47
ALLISON PARK -- Jayden Davis rifled in a game-high 30 points to power Chartiers Valley to a 67-47 victory over Grove City in the Hampton tournament.
The Colts jumped out to a 21-7 lead after one period and held a 38-27 advantage at the half. Grove City pulled to within 10 points after three periods, 50-40, but Chariers Valley used a 17-7 blitz to break the game open.
Drew Sleva added 12 points for the Colts.
Gavin Lutz scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the first half for the Eagles (3-6) while Brett Loughry added 11 points and Kamden Martin, who was named to the all-tournament team, chipped in with six points.
Grove City is off until Friday, Jan. 6, when it will host DuBois.