VC 78, CLA 60
James Henry and Nico Blauser combined to net 49 points as Venango Catholic outscored Christian Life Academy 78-60 at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium in the season finale for the Vikings.
The Eagles took an early 13-9 lead after the opening frame, but VC stormed back to take a 40-34 edge into the break. The Vikings provided some much need insurance with a 22-10 third quarter en route to the final.
Henry finished with a game-high 27 points -- giving him 501 on the season -- to go along with 10 assists and five rebounds while Blauser dropped in 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out five assists. Logan Suttle also reached double digits with 15 points, eight boards and four assists. Konnor Beichner added nine points and six caroms.
Dale Swoger led CLA with 15 points, Henry Kolesar tacked on 14, Davis LeGoullon 12 and Josh Mourachian 11.
Karns City 48, Moniteau 46 (2OT)
WEST SUNBURY -- Karns City closed out its regular season with a thriller, needing double overtime to take down homestanding Moniteau, 48-46, in a KSAC clash.
The Gremlins (19-3) led 11-7 after the first quarter and still held a 17-13 edge at the break, but the Warriors closed that margin to 24-23 by the end of the third and tied it at 35 at the end of regulation. After playing to a 42-all tie after the first OT, Karns City pulled out the win with a 6-4 second extra frame.
Taite Beighley led the Gremlins with 17 points while also picking up five assists and four steals. Jacob Callihan added 10 points and Shane Peters nine points. Micah Rupp stuffed the stat sheet with six points, six steals, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Hobie Bartoe notched six steals and five rebounds to go along with three points -- all of which came in double overtime.
David Dessicino paced the Warriors with 14 points, Andrew Zepeda followed with 13 and Colton Thomas with 10.
Karns City will take on Clarion on on Thursday at Clarion University in the KSAC Championship semifinals at 6 p.m.