Redbank 65, A-C Valley 56
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Owen Clouse connected for a game-high 29 points as Redbank Valley posted a 65-56 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-11 lead by the end of the opening frame before increasing it to 33-23 at the intermission. The Falcons cut into the deficit with a 16-12 advantage in the third, but Redbank put the game away with a 20-17 surge in the fourth.
Mason Clouse followed with 13 points for the Bulldogs while Aiden Ortz added 10 points.
Jay Clover was the top scorer for the Falcons (6-7) with 20 points, Ryan Cooper drained four three-pointers to finish with 14 points while Brody Dittman chipped in with 10 points.
A-C Valley will host Karns City on Friday.
Keystone 62, VC 31
Despite getting a double-double from James Henry, Venango Catholic dropped a 62-31 decision at home to Keystone in a non-conference game at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Henry had a game-high 18 points for the coach Devon Geib's Vikings (3-10), who trailed 25-12 after one period, 42-18 at the half and 50-20 through three quarters. Henry also added four steals while Konnor Beichner had seven rebounds and three steals, Logan Suttle also pulled down 10 rebounds and Kyle Beichner had six caroms.
Coach Greg Heath's Panthers had 12 players score in the contest with Cole Henry and Jerod Schruers each scoring eight points to lead the way. Rayce Weaver and Taylor Rupp had seven points apiece while Tyler Albright and Haden Foster had six points apiece.
Venango Catholic will next host Christian Life Academy on Friday while Keystone if off until Tuesday when it will entertain Forest Area.