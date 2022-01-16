Rocky Grove 71, Mercer 57
MERCER -- Isaac Clayton was on target, going 22-for-22 from the free throw line on his way to a career high 39 points as Rocky Grove defended The Nest for a 71-57 victory over Mercer.
The Orioles jumped all over the Mustangs, taking a 19-3 edge after the first quarter and extending it to 38-20 at halftime. A 17-12 third in favor of Mercer cut into that margin, 50-37, but Rocky Grove won the fourth, 21-20 to secure the win.
In that fourth quarter, Clayton knocked down 14 free throws en route to 17 points in the frame to cap off his outstanding performance. He also had six rebounds and four assists while drilling five three-pointers.
Quinn Ritchey also canned a pair of treys on his way to 10 points while Reece Henderson finished with eight points and seven boards and D'Andre Whitman with seven points and seven caroms.
"I didn't know what to expect from my guys today," Rocky Grove head coach Ryan Umbenhaur said after his squad had its past two games postponed due to COVID. "We haven't played a team like this since the Franklin tournament. Hopefully we go out and play well against Kennedy."
The Orioles will host Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.