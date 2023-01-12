RIMERSBURG -- Noel Bunyak pour in 16 points -- all in the second half -- to lead Cranberry to a 68-55 victory on the road over Union in a KSAC contest on Thursday night.
The Berries came out on fire and rolled to a 22-9 edge after one quarter before extending that margin to 37-19 by halftime. The Golden Knights cut their deficit down to 46-36 by the end of the third, but Cranberry provided the exclamation point on their victory by claiming the fourth frame 22-19.
Colin Zerbe also reached double figures for Cranberry with 13 points, as did Ethan Merryman and Devin Zerbe with 11 points apiece.
Dawson Camper led Union with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Zander Laughlin bucketed 12 points and Trey Fleming 11.
The Berries will return to the hardwood on Tuesday at Clarion.
CLA 38, Bethel Christian 32
Davis LeGoullon drained 11 points to lead Christian Life Academy to a 38-32 victory over Bethel Christian at Pius XI Activity Center in a New-Penn Christian Conference showdown.
The Eagles led 13-4 after one, 18-8 at the half and 30-15 through the third before Erie Bethel made it interesting by winning the fourth, 15-8.
Daniel Sorenson added eight points for CLA with Dale Swoger and Joshua Mourachian tacking on five apiece.